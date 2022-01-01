Go
Katz's - Heights

Katz's Never Kloses!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2200 N Shepherd Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$4.49
French Dip #12$13.99
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au
jus. Recommended on French
Philly Cheesesteak #8$13.99
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
The Reuben #2$13.99
Your choice of pastrami, corned beef, turkey pastrami or turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Recommended on grilled rye
Times Square #7$13.99
Grilled turkey breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes with honey mustard. Recommended on challah or whole wheat. Add avocado $1.50
Cheesecake Shake$10.99
A whole slice of cheesecake blended with vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or real Oreo pieces. “It’s heaven in a glass." Substitue any slice of cake. 7 Layer is an additional $2.
NY Style Chips$2.99
Matzo Ball$5.99
Award-winning matzo ball, chicken & noodle soup
Two Egg Combo$8.49
Two eggs any style served with potato pancake
Penne Pasta Alfredo$13.99
Penne pasta tossed in homemade alfredo sauce. Topped with imported parmesan cheese
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2200 N Shepherd Dr

Houston TX

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
