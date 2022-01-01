Go
Toast

Killjoy

We’re a colorful, comfortable cocktail bar where all drinks are treated with the same exquisite respect. Enjoy small plates, non-alcoholic cocktails, and more.

TAPAS

116 N West St #100

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Makers Boulevardier$8.00
Buffalo Trace$18.00
Four Rose's Single Barrel$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

116 N West St #100

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hibernian Pub Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Blues

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trophy Pizza

No reviews yet

We are known for our inventive and delicious beer and nationally renowned pizzas. Beer, wine, and full food menu available to go! Follow us on social media to find out more.

The Rockford

No reviews yet

Locally-sourced and delicious, The Rockford uses familiar ingredients in unique and fun combinations to bring you sandwiches, sides, and main plates!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston