Kneaders Bakery & Cafe - Draper - 012
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
177 East 13800 South, Draper UT 84020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
121 East 12300 South P5 - Wing Nutz-Draper
No Reviews
121 E 12300 S. P5 Draper, UT 84020
View restaurant
FreshFin - Draper - 185 E. 12300 S, Suite L1
No Reviews
185 E. 12300 S, Suite L1 Draper, UT 84020
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Draper
Donkey Tails Cantina - 136 East 12300 South
4.0 • 655
136 East 12300 South Draper, UT 84020
View restaurant