Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza

Authentic Hakata Style Ramen & Gyoza for The Fast Foodie!

RAMEN

969 West Arrow Highway • $$

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Kotsu Simple$11.49
12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, and 1 Slice of Pork Chashu.
Kotsu Flame$14.99
Made For Our Spicy Lovers, this is our Tonkotsu Kick Ramen that will leave your mouth Flamin Hot. Contains Habanero . On a spice level from 1-10 (10 is spicest, this is a 7 !!!)
Shoyu Delight (Chicken Broth)$12.99
Chicken Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Pork Chasu Slice, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts and Soft Boiled Egg.
Kotsu Original$12.99
12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, and Soft Boiled Egg.
Creamy Vegan Kick$13.49
Vegan Ramen (meat option as well) with a Spicy Creamy Vegan Soup Broth, Topped with Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 3 spiciness.
Kotsu Kick$14.49
Kotsu's Very Mild Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen comes with an extra-kick! This bowl is the regular Tonkotsu bowl with Black Garlic Chili Oil and Spicy Ground Pork. On a scale of 1-10 of spicy (10 is spiciest), this is a 3, so all foodies can enjoy!!!
Creamy Vegan$12.99
Creamy Vegan Broth, Thick Vegan Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Corn, Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil.
Kotsu Deluxe$14.29
12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 2 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts, and Soft Boiled Egg.
Hai Five Gyoza (Original)$6.49
5 Pieces Original Pork Gyoza Dumplings.
Takoyaki$6.49
Tempura Battered Octopus, Green Onion, Bonito Fish Flakes, and Aioli Sauce.
Location

969 West Arrow Highway

San Dimas CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
