Krab Kingz Cypress

Anytime you see this logo, just know you've made it to flavor town! We specialize in Cajun style krab boils. Our boils consist of Lobster, Krab Leg Clusters, Shrimp, Sausage, Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn and Potatoes topped with a Signature Garlic Butter sauce so good you'll have to come back for more!
12640 Telge Rd Suite D

Popular Items

#3 Half & Half Platter$27.99
#5 Large Shrimp Platter$24.99
Utensils
#2 Krab & Shrimp Platter$37.99
Hushpuppies$1.99
#6 Small Shrimp Platter$17.99
Lemons
Butter$0.99
#1 Loaded Platter$48.99
#12 Shrimp Platter$15.99
Cypress TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
