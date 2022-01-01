Go
Kumori Sushi

4500 N 10th St #50,

Popular Items

Kumori Rice$5.99
Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.
Jalapeno Firecracker$3.49
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
California Roll$7.49
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
Yakimeshi$3.99
Fried rice with vegetables.
Earth Roll$10.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
Kumori Miso Soup$2.49
Fortune Roll$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Steamed Edamame - Salty$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
Chester Roll$12.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
Location

McAllen, TX

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
