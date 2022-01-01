Go
Toast

Kusan Uyghur Cuisine

Enjoy the great taste of Uyghur cuisine, Halal, and Central Asian style, presented by Küsan, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

1516 N 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Uyghur Food Starters Combo$36.95
Uyghur Food Starters Combo includes our Big Plate Chicken, Samsa, Lamb Kebab, and Uyghur Salad for those who first try out Uyghur Food and our unique flavors with great value.
Uyghur Lamb Wraps$11.99
Lamb, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, home-made Yogurt wrapped with Naan bread.
Lamb Kebab$8.50
Lamb, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Serve two skewers per order) (Gluten free)
Polo$14.99
Rice, Carrot, Green onion, Cotton oil, Quail eggs, Shredded Lamb & Beef, Served with Uyghur Salad or Yogurt. (Gluten Free)
Homemade Amine Yogurt$5.95
Home-made Yogurt, Almond and Honey (Vegetarian)
Beef Noodles Soup$11.99
Wheat flour Noodles, Beef, Green onion, Chives, Cilantro, Chili oil, and White radish
Big Plate Chicken$19.95
Chicken (Bone-in), Potato, Green pepper, Garlic, Dry red pepper, and house spices, served with flat wheat flour noodles.
Naan$2.50
Naan bread, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Vegan)
Samsa$5.99
Flour, Beef and Onions, Black peppers, Salt, and Sesame (Two piece per serve)
Laghman$15.95
Hand-pulled noodles, Lamb, Cabbage, Potatoes, Tomato, Green onion, Green Pepper, and Black Fungi. (Choose spicy level: No spicy, Spicy, Extra spicy)
See full menu

Location

1516 N 4th Street

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Province

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sam & Curry

No reviews yet

Sam and Curry offers affordable regional Indian food that's rich in taste and flavor but with an American Twist. Customers love our Fluffy Pulao Rice with fresh Cilantro, and our amazing Potato Onion or Chickpea Curry. We also take pride in our Homemade Raita with Yogurt and locally sourced honey, Chicken Tikka with or without Tikka Masala Sauce, and Fantastic Shrimp and Lamb Curry with our assortment of homemade Chutneys. Our dishes are rich and diverse, perfect for any event or gathering!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Anton SV Pâtisserie

No reviews yet

Online and Wholesale Boutique Confectionery focusing on Mille Crêpe Cakes and Mini Desserts

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston