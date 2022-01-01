Kusan Uyghur Cuisine

Sam & Curry

No reviews yet

Sam and Curry offers affordable regional Indian food that's rich in taste and flavor but with an American Twist. Customers love our Fluffy Pulao Rice with fresh Cilantro, and our amazing Potato Onion or Chickpea Curry. We also take pride in our Homemade Raita with Yogurt and locally sourced honey, Chicken Tikka with or without Tikka Masala Sauce, and Fantastic Shrimp and Lamb Curry with our assortment of homemade Chutneys. Our dishes are rich and diverse, perfect for any event or gathering!

