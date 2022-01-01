Go
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant

Business Hours.
Mon ~ Fri 11:30 ~ 2:00 ( Lunch Hour)
Saturday 12:00 ~ 2:30 ( Lunch Hour)
Sun Closed ( Lunch)
Mon ~ Thurs 5:00 ~ 9:30 ( Dinner Hour)
Fri ~ Sat 5:00 ~ 10:00 ( Dinner Hour)
Sun 5:00~ 9:30 ( Dinner Hour)

TEMPURA • SUSHI

3232 state st • $$

Avg 4.1 (787 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Roll$5.95
Avocado Roll$5.25
House Salad$3.95
Rainbow Roll$14.95
IN: Crabmeat,cucumber,avocado
Top:4 Kind of fish,cooked shrimp, avocado
Salmon Sushi$6.75
Miso$1.95
Spider Roll$14.95
IN: soft shell crab,tamago,
gobo,cucumber,crab,
TOP :masago, eel sauce
California Roll$5.95
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
Edamame$5.75
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3232 state st

santa barbara CA

