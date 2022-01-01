Kyoto Japanese Restaurant
Business Hours.
Mon ~ Fri 11:30 ~ 2:00 ( Lunch Hour)
Saturday 12:00 ~ 2:30 ( Lunch Hour)
Sun Closed ( Lunch)
Mon ~ Thurs 5:00 ~ 9:30 ( Dinner Hour)
Fri ~ Sat 5:00 ~ 10:00 ( Dinner Hour)
Sun 5:00~ 9:30 ( Dinner Hour)
TEMPURA • SUSHI
3232 state st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3232 state st
santa barbara CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TAP Thai Cuisine
Best Thai in town!
Los Agaves
Come in and enjoy!
Crocodile Restaurant and Bar
Casual dining Italian American fusion featuring fresh made pastas and a full service bar.
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud’s is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—that of creating refined pastries from the finest and freshest ingredients.
Renaud Gonthier's early education in Europe’s finest culinary schools and pastry shops, his work as a top pastry chef for the Ritz Carlton, and his tenure at the internationally famous Barton G. Catering firm in Miami, Fl., led to Renaud's mastery of the art of creating the finest pastries and desserts.