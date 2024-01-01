Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mahi mahi in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Mahi Mahi
La Jolla restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
Avg 4.3
(1198 reviews)
Ala Carte Mahi Taco
$7.99
More about Jose's Courtroom
Public House - La Jolla
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Mahi Taco
$11.00
More about Public House - La Jolla
