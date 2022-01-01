Go
La Natural

naturally leavened pizzas and natural wines

7289 NW 2nd Avenue

Popular Items

martha stoumen, “post flirtation”$40.00
-carignan, zinfandel-
sonoma, california - 2020
white sauce. scallions. szechuan peppercorn$29.00
white sauce. wild mushrooms. piave$29.00
tomato sauce. garlic confit. chili. oregano (pb)$29.00
chocolate tahini tart (pb)$14.00
fior di latte. white onion. red onion. za’atar. oregano$29.00
tomato sauce. burrata. basil,$29.00
tomato sauce. fior di latte. basil. parmigiano$29.00
tomato sauce. calabrian chili. provolone. oregano$29.00
tomato sauce. prosciutto speck$29.00

Location

7289 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

