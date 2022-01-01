Go
La Stella Pizzeria

Italian pizzeria, pasta dishes, grinders, gourmet italian.

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

1 Market St • $

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken (White Pizza)$17.50
chicken breast, our famous blue cheese buffalo sauce, mozzarella
House Salad (Small)$3.50
House Salad (Large)$5.50
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$4.25
Steak & Cheese Grinder
French Fries$4.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.25
Theresa's Chopped Salad$12.50
chicken, crisp romaine, sliced red onion, tomatoes, black olives, chopped pasta, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, bacon, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
Pizza$11.50
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1 Market St

Norwich CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
