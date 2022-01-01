Go
La Voile

Bonjour et Bienvenue à La Voile !

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

1627 Beacon Street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1305 reviews)

Popular Items

Pommes Frites$6.00
French Fries
Le Filet de Boeuf$39.00
Pan seared beef tenderloin*, Haricots Verts, gratin Dauphinois & sauce Chateaubriand
Les Moules Frites$25.00
P.E.I mussels in Spicy Saffron , Creamy Curry or in a traditional Marinière sauce, side of Pommes Frites
Special Chocolat Cake$12.00
La Betterave$15.00
Roasted beets, candied walnuts, peach segments, aged goat cheese, Dijon & honey vinaigrette
Les Endives$15.00
Brie cheese stuffed with truffled mascarpone , field green salad & roasted bread
Le Canard$27.00
Roasted duck breast* , sweet potato purée, & orange caramel sauce
La Creme Brulée$12.00
Smooth vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1627 Beacon Street

Brookline MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
