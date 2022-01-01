Go
American
Steakhouses

Lakeview Grille

1044 Reviews

$$

604 W Veterans Pkwy

Yorkville, IL 60560

Popular Items

Queen Filet$29.99
Steak Medallions$13.99
Bruschetta$8.99
Carrot Cake$7.00
Wedge Salad$10.99
Burger$13.99
Steak Alfredo$22.99
Steak Salad$15.99
Grilled Salmon$22.99
Meatloaf$16.99
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

