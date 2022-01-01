Go
  • Coventry
  • Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry

Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

50 Lake St • $$

Avg 3.9 (891 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Skins$14.00
Jack, cheddar, bacon. Gluten Free.
Chicken Parmigiana ⭐$22.00
Choice of CHICKEN or VEAL Mozzarella, marinara sauce, penne alla vodka.
Boneless Wings ⭐$14.00
Served with blue cheese. Tossed in 1 flavor.
Grilled Salmon Dinner ⭐$29.00
Served with rice and broccoli. Topped with garlic butter.
Cesar Salad$14.00
Romain, romano cheese, croutons, casear dressing.
Soda
Click for choice of your favorite Soda. No refills.
Seafood Fra Diavolo 🔥$38.00
Sea scallops, shrimp, little necks, mussels, calamari, spicy marinara.
Mediterranean Salad ⭐ (V/GF)$14.00
Gluten Free & Vegetarian. Tomato, feta, kalamata oilives, red onion, romaine, Greek dressing.
LakeView Burger
American cheese, bacon, red peppers, tomato, lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with french fries and a pickle.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 Lake St

Coventry CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
