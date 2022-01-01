Go
Lansdale Tavern

GRILL

839 W Main St • $

Avg 3.8 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

"The LT"$11.00
8 oz Beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries
Pickle Burger$12.00
Our signature house burger with American Cheese and Spicy Pickle Chips topped with a Spicy Pickle Aioli. Sits in a buttery brioche bun.
French Dip$12.00
Sliced top round beef with Swiss cheese, creamy horseradish sauce on an Italian roll with a side of au jus
"The American"$10.00
8 oz Beef topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries
Kids Tenders and Fries$7.00
Homemade tenders with choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce. *For children 12 and under
"The Mushroom Swiss"$10.00
8 oz Beef topped with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries
Jumbo Wings$13.00
Jumbo wings with your choice of one sauce (hot, mild, barbeque, honey mustard, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, General Tso's) Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing
Fried Pickles$9.00
Served with Cajun horseradish dipping sauce
Cheesesteak$10.00
Your choice of beef or chicken with American cheese on an Italian roll
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

839 W Main St

Lansdale PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

