Las Cruces American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Las Cruces
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Bosque Brewing Co.
901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces
|Popular items
|6Pk SCOTIA
|$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
|DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
|$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
|BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork in house-made barbecue sauce served on Texas toast with Jicama slaw, crispy onion strings and pickles
More about Salud! de Mesilla
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Salud! de Mesilla
1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$13.00
Casserole Style = Layered White Corn Tortillas + Green Chile Sauce + Colby Jack Cheese + Beans + Lettuce + Tomato
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
Brioche Bun + Single Pattie + Lettuce + Tomato
|Arrachera
|$11.00
Marinated Flank Steak + Chimichurri + Corn Tortillas