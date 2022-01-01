Las Cruces American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Las Cruces

Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6Pk SCOTIA$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork in house-made barbecue sauce served on Texas toast with Jicama slaw, crispy onion strings and pickles
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

2102 Telshor Ct, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6Pk SCOTIA$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
CHIPS & QUESO$6.50
Tortilla chips with our house-made queso
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
Salud! de Mesilla image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud! de Mesilla

1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces

Avg 4.5 (1244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$13.00
Casserole Style = Layered White Corn Tortillas + Green Chile Sauce + Colby Jack Cheese + Beans + Lettuce + Tomato
Classic Burger$13.00
Brioche Bun + Single Pattie + Lettuce + Tomato
Arrachera$11.00
Marinated Flank Steak + Chimichurri + Corn Tortillas
More about Salud! de Mesilla
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

z

901 E. University Ave., Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about z

