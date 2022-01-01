Latino Restaurant

Canary Square

We are casual and fun neighborhood eatery in the exciting and evolving Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Our menu features classic American cuisine with creative and unique culinary twists. Our kitchen offers a wide range of savory dishes prepared with locally grown seasonal ingredients.

Featuring a killer wine program, craft beer and a curated cocktail selection, Canary Square is the perfect local spot for a quick bite and drinks or a leisurely dinner.

Canary Square and the square itself in front of the restaurant is named after William Canary,

a Jamaica Plain resident who served in the

101st Infantry Division, who bravely and valiantly lost his life at St. Mihiel, France, September 12th, 1918.

