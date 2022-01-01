Lazo Empanadas 16th Mall (Location 2)
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
303 16th Street Mall
Denver, CO 80202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
303 16th Street Mall, Denver CO 80202
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
West of Surrender
Come in and enjoy!
Bubu
Bubu
Leven Deli Co.
Denver's Neighborhood Deli Bakery & Wine Bar. Fresh baked bread. 12-day homemade pastrami. Old school flavors brightened and lighted by Mediterranean ingredients. Scratch kitchen, real cooking. Full bar. 50% off bottles of wine from 4 - 7 everyday.
Motomaki
Come in and enjoy!