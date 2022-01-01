Go
Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

730 Americana Way • $$

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)

730 Americana Way

Glendale CA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bourbon Steak Los Angeles is Chef Michael Mina’s love letter to the American steakhouse experience; classic Americana infused with Chef Mina’s arsenal of world flavors and flair for the dramatic. Offering the best steak, seafood, and wine selection in the Los Angeles—plus a one-of-a-kind whiskey and cocktail experience—Bourbon Steak invites guests to relax and indulge in a luxurious setting accompanied by the sounds of the signature piano bar.

Bacari GDL is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fourth restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.
Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus. We offer one of the best happy hours in town from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm Monday through Friday.
We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties, even on busy nights. Bacari GDL is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!

