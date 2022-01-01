Le Pain Quotidien

Bacari

Bacari GDL is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fourth restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.

Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus. We offer one of the best happy hours in town from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm Monday through Friday.

We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties, even on busy nights. Bacari GDL is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!

