Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

4301 Riverside Drive

No reviews yet

Location

4301 Riverside Drive

Burbank CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Toluca Lake

Hank's... a deli of sorts

No reviews yet

Handmade bagels, sandwiches, spreads, and salady things. Sometimes soups.

Bodega Malbec

No reviews yet

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

The Roguelike Tavern

No reviews yet

Comfort food, craft cocktails, and immersive entertainment!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston