Octopus Japanese Restaurant

SUSHI

227 E Palm Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2927 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Miso Soup$1.50
California Roll$4.25
Salmon Roll$4.25
Spicy Tuna Roll$4.25
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Crunch Roll$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Rainbow Roll$12.95
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

227 E Palm Ave

Burbank CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

Here at Urban Press Winery, meals are cooked with olive oils, as opposed to other cooking fats. ... Additionally, meals are made using fresh produce, from herbs and vegetables to meats. There are no artificial ingredients or processed food.

At Urban Press we strive to blend our wine, food, and live entertainment into a winery event unlike any other. When you walk through our doors, prepare to be transported to a place where your daily stresses melt away and you become a member of our family from the moment you sit down.
So, come on in, forget your troubles and “benvenuto nella nostra famiglia”
- Welcome to our family!

Story Tavern

Milano Cafe & Deli

Located in the heart of beautiful Downtown Burbank, Milano Café & Deli offers casual and delicious Italian, French and American cuisine.
We serve simple foods that are fresh, high quality, tasty and true to their origin. Our food is not only delicious but also fun to eat.
The menu includes some of our favorite cuisines from Italy, France, Brazil as well as several American favorites including burgers, sandwiches and steaks.
12% service charge added to online orders. Our service charge for catering is 18%

