Sweetsalt

10218 Riverside Drive

Toluca Lake, CA 91602

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$12.00
scrambled eggs/ bacon/ salsa verde/ potatoes/ cheddar cheese
Steak & Brie$14.00
sirloin steak/ chimichurri/ brie cheese/ roasted garlic puree/ arugula/ ciabatta
Burrata, Tomato, Bacon & Pomegranate$15.00
bacon/ burrata cheese/ heirloom tomoatoes/ pomegranate seeds/ mint/ arugula/ pomegranate balsamic reduction/ olive oil
Cubano Latte$4.50
two shots espresso/ cinnamon/ sugar/ milk
Matcha Lemonade$5.25
tenzo ceremonial matcha + lemonade
Lavender Duck Confit$14.00
duck confit/ braised onion/ goat cheese/ alfalfa sprouts/ lavender oil/ honey/ ciabatta
Champagne Chicken Salad$14.00
chicken + grapes + celery + cucumber + shallots/ goat cheese/ herbs/ romaine/ champagne dressing
Spicy Quinoa$12.00
white quinoa/ tomatoes/ cucumber/ olives/ feta/ serrano peppers/ parsley/ arugula/ sweetsalt dressing
Cafe Au Lait$3.00
drip coffee/ steamed milk
Steak Tacos$12.00
sirloin steak/ cilantro + onion/ salsa verde/ guacamole/ corn tortillas
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

10218 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake CA 91602

Nearby restaurants

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Handmade bagels, sandwiches, spreads, and salady things. Sometimes soups.

