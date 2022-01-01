Go
Because Boulder County has moved to COVID-19 Level Red, our location will remain open during regular hours for take out and outdoor seating. Please stay safe and thank you for all your support. We look forward to serving you again soon under normal operating conditions.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1120 reviews)

Popular Items

Jack Benny$14.55
A parmesan crusted English muffin topped with shaved ham, arugula, tomato, mozzarella, two poached eggs and homemade hollandaise.
Hash Browns$4.15
Bonfire Biscuits & Gravy$12.90
Two freshly baked biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes and choice of meat.
Belgian Waffle Combo$13.95
A Belgian waffle served with two eggs and a choice of meat. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
Eighteen Wheeler$13.95
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of meat and Peasant Potatoes.
Hen Pen$10.95
Two eggs made your way. Choice of meat with an English muffing and Peasant Potatoes.
Churro French Toast$7.95
We start with Texas toast, dip it into our French toast batter, cook it up and roll it into cinnamon sugar. We finish it with a drizzle of cream cheese glaze.
Stuffed French Toast$11.75
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
Salmon Benedcit$14.95
Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, a sprinkle of dill and tomatoes. Served on the cooler side.
Desperado$12.95
Peasant Potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, jalapenos and onions all covered with homemade pork green chili. Capped with combo cheese and two basted eggs.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116

Longmont CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
