Le Peep
Because Boulder County has moved to COVID-19 Level Red, our location will remain open during regular hours for take out and outdoor seating. Please stay safe and thank you for all your support. We look forward to serving you again soon under normal operating conditions.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116
Longmont CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm