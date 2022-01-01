Go
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street

Calamari Style Oyster Mushroom$12.50
(v, gf) sesame seeds, sweet & spicy dipping sauce
Bibimbap$18.75
Puttanesca$17.75
Stuffed Endive$9.00
v, gf. peanut stir-fried tofu, carrot, green onion & wasabi-peanuts on a bed of sprouts
Jackfruit Enchiladas$18.50
spanish rice, spicy green chili, radish salad, cotija
Mushroom Burger$13.50
(vo, gfo) mushroom-walnut-quinoa patty, pepper jelly, red onion,
swiss cheese, mixed greens, brioche
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$9.50
Vegan. Can't be Gluten Free.
“blue cheese” dressing, celery, carrots, corn tortillas
Udon$17.25
mushroom & kombu broth, Szechuan vegetables, oyster mushrooms, crispy tofu, sesame seeds
Orange Cauliflower$17.75
battered cauliflower tossed in sesame-orange glaze, vegan fried brown rice, pan roasted broccoli
Lg Massaged Kale Salad$13.00
(v, gf) apple, carrot, walnut, cranberry, apple cider vinaigrette
Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
