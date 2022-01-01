Go
Toast

Lighthouse Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

11976 S Crater Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Shrimp$8.00
Steak Dinner$24.99
Seafood Platter (3)$24.99
Chicken Tenders$13.99
Classic Cheese Burger/W Fries$11.50
Fried popcorn fried fish of day$7.99
One piece fried catfish$4.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar$10.00
Shrimp Alfredo /with salad and toast$21.99
Cheesecake$4.49
See full menu

Location

11976 S Crater Rd

South Prince George VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trapezium Brewing

No reviews yet

Brewery taproom featuring homemade brews, brick oven pizzas, wings + more

Monaray's

No reviews yet

Bar and Grill

Longstreet's Deli

No reviews yet

Welcome to Longstreets Deli!

Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston