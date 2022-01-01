Go
Li'l Nonna's

100% Vegan scratch made pizza in a li'l red trailer. Hot ‘n Tasty. All pizzas feature our famous house-made vegan mozz (contains pumpkin seed, soy, coconut oil)

PIZZA

440 East Saint Elmo Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (1102 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Half n Half$15.00
Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!
Side of Ranch$1.50
2oz portion of our delicious house-made vegan ranch (contains cashew and soy)
14" Build Your Own/Plain Cheese$15.00
Starts with vegan mozz and red sauce. Do your thing ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
Sicilian Slice$4.00
If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.
14” Margherita$17.00
San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.
Cookie$3.50
Check out @juliasvegancookies6969 on instagram for the current cookie selection.
14" Beeteroni$18.00
Beeteroni, vegan mozzarella, red sauce.
Garlic Knots$8.00
Side of Red Sauce$0.50
2oz portion of our house-made red sauce. Made with organic tomatoes.
14" Supreme$22.00
Vegan mozzarella, black olives, shallots, bell peppers, mushrooms, smokey tempeh, red sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

440 East Saint Elmo Rd

Austin TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
