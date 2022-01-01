Go
Toast

Lily's Dayton

Lily's Dayton is a tropical-inspired, budget conscious, inclusive, warm, and welcoming eatery & drinkery in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio.
We offer in house dining, take out and delivery! For pick up, enter through the front bar door on 5th street, or park behind our building in the Wiley's lot and enter through back patio gate. Orders will be at the bar. For DELIVERY click the pencil icon next to pick up and enter your address!
For contactless curbside carryout, park near the green wall or the cat mural in the Wiley's parking lot, and call 937-723-7637 to let us know you've arrived so we can bring the order out when ready.
Thank you for supporting local!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

329 East Fifth Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)

Popular Items

SM Mixed Green Salad$5.00
Loaded Mash$5.00
To Go Silverware
Orange Juice$4.00
Bacon$4.50
SD Remoulade$0.50
Braised Greens$5.00
Fries$5.00
Potato and yuca fries
Ohio Craft Soda$3.00
Grits$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

329 East Fifth Street

Dayton OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dayton Live- Schuster Center

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Dayton Live!

Mudlick Tap House

No reviews yet

Mudlick Tap House is a “gastropub,” pouring high-end beer and cocktails served with chef-inspired food. We are all about getting back to the best type of cuisine… food made from scratch. Our culinary creations are regional variations of traditional pub and tavern fare. We’ve created an inviting industrial rustic space from our sleek stainless countertop bar, exposed brick walls and handmade wooden tables that lend to an intimate and comfortable dining experience sure to become your favorite spot for good company and good libations.

Lock 27 Brewing- Dayton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victoria Theatre

No reviews yet

Your Home for Arts, Culture & Entertainment

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston