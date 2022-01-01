Lime & Salt - Mexican
No time to Wine
Have a Margarita!!!
8395 Piney Orchard Pkwy
Location
8395 Piney Orchard Pkwy
Odenton MD
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill
Neighborhood basement bar with great food, indoor and outdoor seating, great beer selection, karaoke, and live music!
The Hideaway - Odenton
Creative American Barbecue, local craft beer, tons of whiskey and classic cocktails, live music, karaoke, trivia, and tons of fun!
Perry's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The All American Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!