little big burger

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

940 NE Orenco Station Loop • $

Avg 4.5 (3396 reviews)

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Hillsboro OR

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
