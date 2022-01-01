Go
Toast

Killer Burger

We're located in the Streets of Tanasbourne to get you refueled while you shop! No matter what brings you to the Streets we’ve got your Killer Burger made to order with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with the best bacon and perfectly crispy fries.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2130 NE Allie Way #610 • $$

Avg 4.6 (5173 reviews)

Popular Items

Pint Classic$10.75
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Meathead$14.50
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2130 NE Allie Way #610

Hillsboro OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

No reviews yet

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0380

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston