Go
Toast

Lola’s Farmhouse Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

1840 Manakin Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (470 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1840 Manakin Rd

Manakin sabot VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dover Hall

No reviews yet

Wedding and Event Venue

Wong's Tacos

No reviews yet

Born in the Hawker stalls of Malaysia and raised in the kitchens of Mexico. The best of both worlds brought together but never forgetting the sanctity of either. Not just Chinese… not just Mexican. Burritos, Bowls and other fun fusion dishes inspired by the the flavors of both Chinese and Mexican cuisines! We like to call it affectionately and playfully Mexinese. We are defining the Mexinese Culinary Culture. Welcome to Wong’s Tacos friends.

Buttermilk and Honey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cocky Rooster

No reviews yet

Delivery Now Available

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston