Frank's West Ristorante

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

11238 Patterson Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)

Popular Items

Small House Salad$5.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives and onions
Spaghetti alla Franks$17.00
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$20.95
Breaded chicken cutlet covered with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Steak$9.25
Grill Philly steak with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Italian Sub$9.25
Ham, salami and provolone cheese with, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing.
Garlic Bread$4.00
Small Pizza$11.95
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano
Large Greek Salad$12.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese
Large Pizza$14.50
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.
Small Greek Salad$7.95
Fresh mix lettuce,tomatoes,black olives, onions and feta cheese
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

11238 Patterson Ave

Henrico VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
