Henrico Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Henrico

Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria image

 

Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria

5107 Lakeside Ave, Lakeside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Noodle$4.95
Lg Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$20.95
Toasted Ravioli$9.95
More about Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
Perlas Pizza image

 

Perlas Pizza

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Large 16"$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and fried chicken, topped with Perlas tomato sauce
and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.
Perlas Calzone$8.50
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for just $1 each
More about Perlas Pizza
Frank's West Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti alla Franks$17.00
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Large Pizza$13.50
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.
Small Pizza$11.00
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Franco's Italian Restaurant image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant

9010 Staples Mill Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$9.50
served hot on 10" toasted bread with lettuce tomato raw onions and mayo
Meatballs Pamigiana$8.00
topped with homemade tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
ENT Spaghetti$11.50
with your choice of tomato sauce meatballs, sausage, or meat sauce.
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Henrico

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Tacos

Calamari

Cake

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston