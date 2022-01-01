Henrico Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Henrico
More about Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
Arianna's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
5107 Lakeside Ave, Lakeside
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle
|$4.95
|Lg Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
|$20.95
|Toasted Ravioli
|$9.95
More about Perlas Pizza
Perlas Pizza
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Large 16"
|$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and fried chicken, topped with Perlas tomato sauce
and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.
|Perlas Calzone
|$8.50
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for just $1 each
More about Frank's West Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Popular items
|Spaghetti alla Franks
|$17.00
Baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Large Pizza
|$13.50
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano.
|Small Pizza
|$11.00
Classic pizza sauce , mozzarella and oregano
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant
Franco's Italian Restaurant
9010 Staples Mill Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.50
served hot on 10" toasted bread with lettuce tomato raw onions and mayo
|Meatballs Pamigiana
|$8.00
topped with homemade tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
|ENT Spaghetti
|$11.50
with your choice of tomato sauce meatballs, sausage, or meat sauce.