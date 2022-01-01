Go
West Coast Provisions

Open for dine in, patio dining and to-go orders. Please use our online ordering menu for carryout. Visit our website to make reservations for dining in the restaurant. Thank you for all of your support!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

301 Maltby Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)

Popular Items

Maine Lobster Roll$26.95
served warm with drawn butter or chilled with tarragon aioli & spring mix
Calamari$12.95
fried with spring onions & cilantro, tossed with sambal honey lime sauce
Seared Salmon$24.95
shaved Brussels sprouts, apples, candied walnuts, fresh dill, beet puree, pickled mustard seed - gf
Fried Grouper Sandwich$14.95
pickled red cabbage, pickled pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
West Coast Roll *$12.95
spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, tobiko, crunch dynasty, sweet soy reduction
Angus Burger$12.95
white cheddar, onion, lettuce, tomato
Tuna Taco *$12.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
Vegetarian Tempura Roll$8.95
sweet potato, pickled daikon, carrot, miso aioli, sesame seeds, jalapeno, cilantro
Crunchy Roll$11.95
shrimp tempura, scallions, cucumber, carrots, pickled daikon, sesame seeds, unagi sauce
Fish Tacos$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pickled pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

301 Maltby Blvd

Henrico VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
