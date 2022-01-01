Go
Longhi's is a locally owned family restaurant that serves the freshest and finest ingredients from Hawaii and around the world. Pioneers in the farm to table movement, we have supported and inspired local farming and fishing since 1976. Come enjoy ocean front dinning and beautiful sunsets at Longhi's Kaanapali on the beach in The Marriott Maui Ocean Club.

100 Nohea Drive

Location

Lahaina HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
