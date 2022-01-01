Go
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3 Amherst Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (275 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipotle Burrito$15.99
Filled with marinated steak or chicken, rice & beans, finished with a chipotle cream sauce.
Chimichanga$15.99
Shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Mexican Burrito$15.99
Chicken or Steak sautéed with bell peppers & onions. Topped with our delicious sauces: Verde, Mole, & Cheese dip.
Combo Pollo Tacos$14.50
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Fresh Guacamole$9.99
SIDE Rice + Beans$4.25
Combo Steak Tacos$15.25
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
Single Crispy Taco
Queso Fundido$8.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3 Amherst Rd

Merrimack NH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
