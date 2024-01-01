Louisville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Louisville restaurants
More about Main Street Grub - Inside Good Times Saloon
Main Street Grub - Inside Good Times Saloon
225 Main Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$14.25
Premium pork loin, hand cut and tenderized, hand breaded with special seasonings and fried, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a Brioche Bun
|Big Bad Lion Burger
|$18.00
2 Yes 2 1/2# hand pattied, fresh never frozen ground beef patties,2 slices of american cheese, special house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
|5 Wings
|$7.50
Your choice of House smoked then fried bone-in or house breaded boneless
More about Circa 1884 - 225 Main St., 2nd floor
Circa 1884 - 225 Main St., 2nd floor
225 Main St., 2nd floor, Louisville