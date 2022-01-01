Go
Consumer picView gallery
Ramen

Lou's Chicken Shop

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

376 Park Street

Moraga, CA 94556

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

KID'S RICE PLATE
$10.00

Scoop of Japanese Rice with Kalua Pork or Chicken Karaage and Yuzu Aioli

Popular
Item pic
RICE PLATE
$15.00

Scoop of Japanese Rice and Scoop of Hawaiian Style Macaroni Salad with your choice of 1 protein and 1 veg side

Popular
Item pic
TATER TOTS
$6.50

Honey Jalapeño Tater Tots with a Miso Dashi Ranch

Popular
Item pic
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Fried Buttermilk Herbed Chicken Breast with a Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette on a Toasted Challah Bun

Popular
Item pic
GARLIC SOY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Garlic Soy Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh with Kimchi, Korean Pickles, and a Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Challah Bun

Popular
Item pic
KARAAGE CHICKEN SALAD
$13.00

Japanese Style Karaage Fried Chicken Thigh topped with a Yuzu Aioli over a Spicy Sesame Cabbage Slaw and Mixed Greens

Popular
Item pic
CARAMEL FISH SAUCE CHICKEN SALAD
$13.00

Caramel Fish Sauce Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh topped with a Sriracha Aioli over Fresh Herbs, Jalapenos, Pickled Daikon and Carrots and Mixed Greens with a Miso Vinaigrette

Popular
Item pic
KARAAGE CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Japanese Style Karaage Fried Chicken Thigh with a Spicy Sesame Cabbage Slaw and Yuzu Aioli on a Toasted Challah Bun

Popular
Item pic
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$6.00

Chinese Five Spice Sweet Potato Fries with a Thai Green Curry Aioli

Popular
Item pic
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SALAD
$13.00

Fried Buttermilk Herbed Chicken Breast over a Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette

Popular

Chicken Sandwiches

Item pic
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Fried Buttermilk Herbed Chicken Breast with a Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette on a Toasted Challah Bun

Popular
Item pic
GARLIC SOY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Garlic Soy Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh with Kimchi, Korean Pickles, and a Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Challah Bun

Popular
Item pic
CARAMEL FISH SAUCE CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Caramel Fish Sauce Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh with Fresh Herbs, Jalapenos, Pickled Daikon and Carrots and a Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Challah Bun

Item pic
KARAAGE CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Japanese Style Karaage Fried Chicken Thigh with a Spicy Sesame Cabbage Slaw and Yuzu Aioli on a Toasted Challah Bun

Popular

Udon Noodles

Udon Noodles (5 pack)
$9.00

Frozen Udon (5 pack) (Cook at home instructions: cook for 40-60 seconds in rapidly boiling water, stirring to separate noodles while cooking)

Item pic
Udon Noodles (single)
$2.00

Frozen Udon (singles) (Cook at home instructions: cook for 40-60 seconds in rapidly boiling water, stirring to separate noodles while cooking)

Curry

SIDE OF THAI GREEN CURRY AIOLI
$0.50
Item pic
Red Curry Sauce
$6.50

Frozen Thai Red Curry Simmer Sauce (14oz)

Item pic
Green Curry Sauce
$6.50

Frozen Thai Green Curry Simmer Sauce (14oz)

Chicken Salad

Item pic
KARAAGE CHICKEN SALAD
$13.00

Japanese Style Karaage Fried Chicken Thigh topped with a Yuzu Aioli over a Spicy Sesame Cabbage Slaw and Mixed Greens

Popular
Item pic
CARAMEL FISH SAUCE CHICKEN SALAD
$13.00

Caramel Fish Sauce Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh topped with a Sriracha Aioli over Fresh Herbs, Jalapenos, Pickled Daikon and Carrots and Mixed Greens with a Miso Vinaigrette

Popular
GARLIC SOY CHICKEN SALAD
$13.00

Garlic Soy Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh topped with a Sriracha Aioli over Kimchi, Korean Pickles, and Mixed Greens with a Miso Vinaigrette

Item pic
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SALAD
$13.00

Fried Buttermilk Herbed Chicken Breast over a Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette

Popular

Sweet Potato Fries

Item pic
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$6.00

Chinese Five Spice Sweet Potato Fries with a Thai Green Curry Aioli

Popular

More

Item pic
SPARKLING YUZU SHUWAH: KIZAKURA
$9.50

Japanese Carbonated Rice Wine with Yuzu Flavor | Kizakura, Kyoto, Japan, 330ml bottle, 7%abv

Item pic
CHIKA SAKE CUP: HAKUTSURU
$8.50

Junmai Sake: Hakutsuru, Kobe, Japan, 200ml one cup

Item pic
CUCUMBER SODA: MR. Q. CUMBER
$4.50

12oz bottle

Item pic
SPARKLING TEA: HOPTONIC
$6.00

16oz can Zero Sugar Zero Calories Sparkling Hop Infused Tea

Item pic
COKE: COCA COLA (CAN)
$2.00

12oz can

Item pic
ORGANIC APPLE CIDER: BERNIE'S BEST
$4.00

10oz bottle

Item pic
WILD CHERRY SODA: CHEERWINE
$4.00

12oz bottle

Item pic
GINGER BEER: JAMAICA'S FINEST
$4.50

12oz bottle

Item pic
ROOT BEER: RIVER CITY
$4.00

12oz bottle

Item pic
MEXICAN COKE: COCA COLA
$3.25

12oz bottle

Item pic
BLACK MANGO ICED TEA
$3.75

Unsweetened House Brewed Black Mango Iced Tea, 16oz

Item pic
SPARKLING BOTANICAL SODA: DRY
$4.50

12oz bottle

Item pic
DIET COKE (CAN)
$2.00

12oz can

Item pic
SOUR ALE: ALMANAC APRICOT SOURNOVA
$7.00

Alameda California, 16oz can, 5.6%abv

Item pic
SOUR ALE: PETRUS AGED PALE ALE
$7.00

Belgium, 11.2oz bottle, 7.3%abv

Item pic
HAZY IPA: EPIDEMIC ALES (CHEMICAL WARFARE)
$7.00

Concord California, 16oz draft, 6.8%abv

Item pic
KOLSCH: FORT POINT (KSA)
$8.00

San Francisco California, 16oz draft, 4.6%abv

Item pic
WEST COAST IPA: LINE 51 (DUBNATION IPA)
$8.00

Oakland California, 16oz draft, 6.5%abv

Item pic
Peanut Lime Broth
$9.00

Frozen Peanut Lime Cilantro Broth. Add your favorite noodles for a yummy noodle soup! (30oz)

Item pic
Ramen Noodles
$9.00

Frozen Ramen (5 pack) (Cook at home instructions: cook each portion for 2 ½ minutes in rapidly boiling water, stirring to separate noodles while cooking)

Item pic
Coconut Lime Broth
$9.00

Frozen Coconut Lime Curry Broth. Add lime juice and noodles for the perfect comfort soup! (30oz)

Item pic
Ground Pork Sauce
$8.00

Frozen Ground Pork in a Spicy Bean Sauce. Just heat up throw over rice or noodles! (14oz)

Item pic
KALUA PORK SANDWICH
$13.00

Hawaiian Style Kalua Pulled Pork with a Sriracha Aioli and Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette on a Toasted Challah Bun

SIDE OF MISO DASHI RANCH
$0.50
SIDE OF MISO VINAIGRETTE
$0.50
SIDE OF YUZU AIOLI
$0.50
SIDE OF SRIRACHA AIOLI
$0.50
Item pic
PICKLED VEGGIES
$6.00

Housemade Pickled Veggies Garnished with Sesame Seeds and Chili Oil

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

376 Park Street, Moraga CA 94556

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Noodle Theory Rockridge
orange starNo Reviews
6099 Claremont Avenue Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1736 Telegraph Avenue Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Shinmai - Oakland - 1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Shinmai
orange star4.1 • 3,082
1825-3 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Shiba Ramen - Oakland
orange star4.2 • 526
1438 Broadway Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Angry Ramen
orange star4.5 • 424
15555 E 14th St San Leandro, CA 94578
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Map

More near Moraga

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lou's Chicken Shop

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston