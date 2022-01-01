Go
Lucky's Lunch Counter

At Lucky’s, we love having you here! Located in the heart of the ballpark district, Lucky’s offers a fresh and fast-casual experience with a smile. Make us your go-to stop for good eats in East Village, San Diego—just footsteps away from Petco Park!

338 7th Avenue

B.Y.O Breakfast Sandwich$10.75
One egg any style, topped with choice of cheese and one breakfast meat on a toasted bagel and served with hash browns.
#1 Bases Loaded Burrito$12.75
Pancake$2.00
B.Y.O Salad$11.25
#5 Turkey Club$14.75
B.Y.O. Breakfast Burrito$12.75
Giant flour tortilla filled with three farm fresh eggs, hash browns and choice of three ingredients. (Extra additions $0.75)
Turkey Sandwich$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
#27 Chicken Caesar Salad$13.25
#23 Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.25
#11 2 Egg Combo$9.75
San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
