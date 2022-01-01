Go
Lulu's BBQ

LuLu's BBQ Serving Texas and Southern Style BBQ slow smoked on on Lulu's Pit, served up with delicious southern style sides for not a lot of Bones! Look for us on the Corner Of Pine and Main. See Ya soon!

BBQ

701 B Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1023 reviews)

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
TV
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

701 B Main St

Louisville CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
