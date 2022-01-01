Lulu's BBQ
LuLu's BBQ Serving Texas and Southern Style BBQ slow smoked on on Lulu's Pit, served up with delicious southern style sides for not a lot of Bones! Look for us on the Corner Of Pine and Main. See Ya soon!
BBQ
701 B Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
701 B Main St
Louisville CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
