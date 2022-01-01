Go
Globe Hall

Restaurant and Music Venue in RiNo's historic Globeville neighborhood.
We have all your BBQ favorites and have added vegetarian/vegan options along with tables for dinner/drinks in the restaurant and on the patio (no show ticket needed for dinner).
Open at 5 anytime there is something on our calendar!
www.globehall.com

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

4483 Logan St • $

Avg 4 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra BBQ Sauce$0.75
Fried Okra$6.00
Served with a side of ranch
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
1/3 lb of Pulled Pork on a warm brioche bun. Served with tater tots.
Side Potato Salad$4.00
Tots$6.00
Served with a side of ranch
BBQ Tofu Sandwich$12.00
Fried tofu topped with our signature BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles. Served with tater tots. Vegan
Side Apple Slaw$4.00
BBQ Sampler Platter$25.00
Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Mac-n-cheese, Slaw, Potato salad, Bun (warmed, not toasted) Served with our signature BBQ sauce - Tofu & Jackfruit may be substituted instead of Meat
Side Mac-N-Cheese$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Live Music
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4483 Logan St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
