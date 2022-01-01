Globe Hall
Restaurant and Music Venue in RiNo's historic Globeville neighborhood.
We have all your BBQ favorites and have added vegetarian/vegan options along with tables for dinner/drinks in the restaurant and on the patio (no show ticket needed for dinner).
Open at 5 anytime there is something on our calendar!
www.globehall.com
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
4483 Logan St • $
Location
4483 Logan St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
