Moe's Original BBQ

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

675 30th St.

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Small (4)$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pound of Smoked Wings$11.50
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pound of Pulled Pork$15.00
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Rack Of Ribs$27.00
Location

675 30th St.

Boulder CO

