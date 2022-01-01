Lupo
At Lupo, we craft seasonally inspired tapas, paired with our thoughtfully curated wine and cocktail list. We pride ourselves on sourcing high-quality ingredients both from Ohio and around the globe. Join us for a culinary experience unlike any other in Columbus.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
2124 Arlington Ave • $$
2124 Arlington Ave
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
