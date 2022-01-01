Go
At Lupo, we craft seasonally inspired tapas, paired with our thoughtfully curated wine and cocktail list. We pride ourselves on sourcing high-quality ingredients both from Ohio and around the globe. Join us for a culinary experience unlike any other in Columbus.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

2124 Arlington Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$9.00
Sausage Ravioli$23.00
house made pasta filled with Italian sausage, ricotta, Parmigiano, kale, and marsala in a cacio e pepe sauce topped with roasted peppers and mushrooms, salsa verde
Pollo en Pepitoria$19.00
marinated chicken thighs braised in white wine and tomato with jamón Serrano, Marcona almonds, and garlic, roasted fingerling potatoes and Brussels sprouts
Fideos$35.00
toasted capellini pasta cooked paella style, sofrito, saffron, marinated chicken, shrimp, house made chorizo, sugar snap peas, piquillo peppers
Grouper a la Plancha$26.00
sauté of house made chorizo, asparagus, sugar snap peas, white wine garlic butter sauce, tarragon, chimichurri
Pork Chop$23.00
pan roasted pork from Bluescreek farm topped with house made chorizo and Manchego cheese, mascarpone potato puree, roasted asparagus, saffron gastrique
Lupo Smashburger$19.00
two smashed beef and bacon patties with Bluescreek premium grind, griddled onions, American cheese, Lupo sauce, house pickles, brioche bun with a side of patatas bravas
Paella$29.00
calasparra rice, sofrito, saffron, roasted chicken, shrimp, house made chorizo, piquillo peppers, sugar snap peas
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$36.00
piri piri spiced deep fried crab, remoulade, red onion, arugula, on a brioche bun with patatas bravas
Chicken and Chorizo Canelones$18.00
house made pasta filled with roasted chicken, chorizo, leeks, kale and Manchego, baked in sofrito and bechamel
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2124 Arlington Ave

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
