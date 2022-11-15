Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dolce Pastry Llc 1400 Food Lab

review star

No reviews yet

1400 Dublin Rd

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cannoli

Original

$4.00

Chocolate chip

$4.50

Pistachio

$4.50

Seasonal

$4.50

Gooey Butter

$4.50

Gooey Butter

OG Gooey

$3.00

Mocha

$3.00

Seasonal

$3.00

Cookie

Decorated Butter cookie

$2.50

Black & White

$2.50

Bag o' Cookies

$12.00

Cake

Festive

$3.50

White

$3.50

Chocolate

$3.50

Gooey Butter

OG Gooey HT

$12.00

Mocha HT

$12.00

Seasonal HT

$12.00

Breakfast

Large Banana Bread

$8.00

Large Banana PB & Choc

$8.75

Large Banana Nut

$8.75

Cake Pop

Vanilla

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Full Tray

OG Gooey Butter

$20.00

Mocha

$20.00

Seasonal/Special

$20.00

Sparkle Bites

White

$1.75

Chocolate

$1.75

Gooey Bites

OG

$1.50

Mocha

$1.50

Seasonal/Special

$1.50

Mini Cannoli

Original

$2.50

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Pistachio

$2.75

Cookie Dough

$2.75

Gooey Butter

$2.75

Seasonal/Special

$2.75

Soda

Coke/Pepsi

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite/other

$2.00

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Other

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Discount

2 cookies for $4

-$1.00

$1 off 2 cannoli

-$1.00

Butter Cookie

Butter cookie

$2.50

Cookie by the #

Cookies

$9.99

Bag o' Cookies

Bag o' Cookies

$12.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Italian inspired pastries

Website

Location

1400 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Grandview
orange starNo Reviews
1281 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
orange star4.4 • 1,623
1577 King Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview - 1439 Grandview Ave
orange star4.0 • 49
1439 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Columbus Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
2555 Harrison Road Columbus, OH 43204
View restaurantnext
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.5 • 737
1453 Grandview Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Dragon Donuts - Grandview
orange star5.0 • 7
1288 West 5th Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston