Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd

5320 Donald Ross Rd

Popular Items

Polpette Della Casa$13.95
Housemade beef and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta
Insalata Cesare$9.95
Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons
Tortellini Al Brodo$7.95
Meat tortellini, chicken consomme
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$18.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Kids Pizza$8.00
Tomato sacue, mozzarella cheese
Pollo Parmigiana$26.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
Kids Rigatoni & Meatball$10.00
Rigatoni, tomato sauce, meatball
Melanzane Parmigiana$12.95
Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto
Margherita$13.95
Marinara, fresh mozzarella,EVOO, basil
Insalata Rucola E Carciofi$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
5320 Donald Ross Rd

Palm Beach Garde FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
