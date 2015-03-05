Maggie's - Desolation Hotel
Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:30 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
933 Poplar street, South Lake Tahoe CA 96150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Trailfolk Coffee Co. - 4143 Cedar Avenue
No Reviews
4143 Cedar Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Goodfella's Pizza - South Lake Tahoe
No Reviews
3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Lake Tahoe
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
17 Beach Hut Deli - 17 South Lake Tahoe
4.2 • 1,306
1072 Emerald Bay Rd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Tahoe Bagel Company - Tahoe Bagel Company - Al Tahoe
4.6 • 177
1018 Al Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant