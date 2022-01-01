Go
Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

Magpies on 4th Avenue is a locally-owned pizza restaurant opened nearly thirty years ago. Our restaurant offers great food and drinks, and a huge patio located right on the avenue. We have dine-in, pick-up, delivery.

601 N 4th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Sticks$8.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
10 Oven Roasted Wings$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
Veggie
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
A Perfect Specialty Pizza for Vegans, Vegetarians, or Anyone who Loves Veggies! Try it
with Daiya Cheese for Our Most Popular Vegan Option!
16" Extra Large CYO Pizza$18.00
Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 4-6)
10" Small CYO Pizza$12.00
Create Your Own Small Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)
14" Large CYO Pizza$16.00
Create Your Own Large Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 12 Slices, Serves 3-5)
12" Medium CYO Pizza$14.00
Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)
Garlic Bread Sticks$7.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Herb & Cheese Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
8" Personal CYO Pizza$7.00
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
Ranch$1.00
Our House-made Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (3.25 OZ Cup)
Location

601 N 4th Avenue

Tucson AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

