Go
Toast

The Basement on Main St.

Come in and enjoy!

46 N Main St

No reviews yet

Location

46 N Main St

Colfax CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Pizzaiolo Wood-fired Pizza

No reviews yet

We are a family run artisan wood-fired pizza restaurant with high standards in food quality, cleanliness and customer service.

47 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Rollins Lake

No reviews yet

At Beach Hut Deli our sandwiches are nothing like you have ever experienced. Every ingredient is top quality and completely fresh. Our menu is also unique. Many of our sandwiches contain cream cheese, fresh sliced avocados and other delicious combinations. You will be amazed after you experience one of our delectable sandwiches. But we give more to our customers than great sandwiches. We give our customers a fun, relaxing home-away-from-home environment where they can hang out and "chill." We listen to great music, watch local sporting events, socialize, and have camaraderie. We would love for you to come and see us and enjoy the Beach Hut Deli.

India Oven - Grass Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston