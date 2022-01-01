Maple House Cafe
We are Maple House Café - serving your favorite breakfast, brunch & lunch right off of Route 30 in Mokena, IL.
SANDWICHES
11400 west Lincoln highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11400 west Lincoln highway
Mokena IL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0208
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Zap Taco House
Upscale Taco Joint
EggCetera Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Do-Rite Donuts
Come in and enjoy!