Maple House Cafe

We are Maple House Café - serving your favorite breakfast, brunch & lunch right off of Route 30 in Mokena, IL.

Popular Items

2+2+2 Breakfast$10.99
You get two eggs any style, plus two pieces of toast, pancakes or french toast, plus two pieces of meat and hash browns.
Omelette Your Way$6.99
Mickey Mouse Pancakes$5.99
Bacon$3.99
Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
Your choice of a half or full order of our baked-on-site buttermilk biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy.
Mayan Skillet$12.99
Made with chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers and onions. Topped with melted Pepper Jack cheese.
Skillet Your Way$7.49
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.49
With real milk chocolate chips grilled inside. Add sliced bananas +99¢.
Meatman Skillet$13.99
Made with ham, sausage, bacon, peppers, onion and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese.
1 Egg$1.99
Location

11400 west Lincoln highway

Mokena IL

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
