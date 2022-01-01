Go
Margarita's Mexican Restaurant

Since 1986 we have been sharing all of our homemade recipes with our loyal customers. Come join our family and taste our authentic food! Muchas Gracias!

765 Emerald Bay Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (790 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

765 Emerald Bay Rd

South Lake Tahoe CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
